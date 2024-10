W.e.f. 01st November 2024

Bank Of India with effect from 01st November 2024 has changed the Marginal Cost of Fund based Lending Rate (MCLR) w.e.f. 01.11.2024 in terms of Pricing Policy approved by Bank's Board. The revised rates stand as follows:

Overnight MCLR 8.15%, 1 Month MCLR 8.40%, 3 Month MCLR 8.55%, 6 Month MCLR 8.85%, 1 Year MCLR 9.00%, and 3 Year MCLR 9.10%.

