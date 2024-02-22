Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 329.75 points or 0.87% at 38320.09 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, NELCO Ltd (up 4.79%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.63%),Mphasis Ltd (up 1.8%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.7%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 1.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 1.59%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.43%), Wipro Ltd (up 1.39%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 1.31%), and LTIMindtree Ltd (up 1.3%).

On the other hand, eMudhra Ltd (down 2.66%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.59%), and Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 1.54%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 43.08 or 0.06% at 72666.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.9 points or 0.04% at 22047.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 58 points or 0.13% at 45483.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.09 points or 0.1% at 13435.18.

On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 1783 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

