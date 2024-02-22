Cabinet Approves Amendment In FDI Policy In Space Sector

The Union Cabinet approved the amendment in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy on space sector. Now, the satellites sub-sector has been divided into three different activities with defined limits for foreign investment in each such sector.

As per the existing FDI policy, FDI is permitted in establishment and operation of Satellites through the Government approval route only. In line with the vision and strategy under the Indian Space Policy 2023, the Union Cabinet has eased the FDI policy on Space sector by prescribing liberalized FDI thresholds for various sub-sectors/activities.

The proposed reforms seek to liberalize the FDI policy provisions in space sector by prescribing liberalized entry route and providing clarity for FDI in Satellites, Launch Vehicles and associated systems or subsystems, Creation of Spaceports for launching and receiving Spacecraft and manufacturing of space related components and systems.

Under the amended FDI policy, 100% FDI is allowed in space sector. The liberalized entry routes under the amended policy are aimed to attract potential investors to invest in Indian companies in space.

The entry route for the various activities under the amended policy are as follows:

1. Upto 74% under Automatic route: Satellites-Manufacturing & Operation, Satellite Data Products and Ground Segment & User Segment. Beyond 74% these activities are under government route.

2. Upto 49% under Automatic route: Launch Vehicles and associated systems or subsystems, Creation of Spaceports for launching and receiving Spacecraft. Beyond 49% these activities are under government route.

3. Upto 100% under Automatic route: Manufacturing of components and systems/ sub-systems for satellites, ground segment and user segment.

