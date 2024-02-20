Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 349.17 points or 0.9% at 38592.03 at 13:08 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.99%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.78%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 2.75%),Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 2.11%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 2.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sonata Software Ltd (down 1.93%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.75%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.53%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 1.49%), and Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 1.48%).

On the other hand, eMudhra Ltd (up 5.34%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 4%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 2.79%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 201.39 or 0.28% at 72909.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.95 points or 0.19% at 22163.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 3.53 points or 0.01% at 46014.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.95 points or 0.26% at 13613.05.

On BSE,1988 shares were trading in green, 1793 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

