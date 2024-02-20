Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Novartis India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Novartis India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd and MIC Electronics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2024.

Novartis India Ltd lost 7.64% to Rs 1104 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62173 shares in the past one month.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd crashed 5.81% to Rs 65.31. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41207 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 53.03. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 30189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17295 shares in the past one month.

Sarthak Metals Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 272.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25410 shares in the past one month.

MIC Electronics Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 48.89. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

