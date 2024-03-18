Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 254.96 points or 0.67% at 37671.8 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Coforge Ltd (down 7.01%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 4.99%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 3.31%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 3.04%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Onward Technologies Ltd (down 2.26%), Subex Ltd (down 2.15%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 1.93%), Control Print Ltd (down 1.69%), and Latent View Analytics Ltd (down 1.62%).

On the other hand, Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 9.97%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 8.16%), and Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 3.26%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 146.2 or 0.2% at 72789.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.7 points or 0.18% at 22063.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 7.74 points or 0.02% at 42005.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 40.82 points or 0.31% at 12958.42.

On BSE,1970 shares were trading in green, 1877 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

