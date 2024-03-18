Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank of India up for third straight session

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 151.3, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 138.27% in last one year as compared to a 29.79% jump in NIFTY and a 86.79% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 151.3, up 2.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22049.5. The Sensex is at 72775.34, up 0.18%. Union Bank of India has gained around 7.19% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 4.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6761, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 362.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.62 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

