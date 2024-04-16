Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 736.98 points or 2.09% at 34480.12 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Infosys Ltd (down 3.28%), Coforge Ltd (down 3.18%),Ramco Systems Ltd (down 2.87%),Mphasis Ltd (down 2.84%),LTIMindtree Ltd (down 2.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Wipro Ltd (down 2.34%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.94%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.92%), Cyient Ltd (down 1.76%), and Black Box Ltd (down 1.74%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 4.95%), Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 4.85%), and Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 3.77%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 571.36 or 0.78% at 72828.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 160.7 points or 0.72% at 22111.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 273.89 points or 0.61% at 45440.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.67 points or 0.07% at 13685.95.

On BSE,2146 shares were trading in green, 1605 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

