Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 306.06 points or 0.67% at 45381.87 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Genesys International Corporation Ltd (down 2.84%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 2.39%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 2.26%),Black Box Ltd (down 2.06%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 1.24%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.14%), eMudhra Ltd (down 1.1%), Infosys Ltd (down 1%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (down 0.79%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (up 9.97%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 6.37%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 245.1 or 0.43% at 57202.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 81.77 points or 0.5% at 16509.

The Nifty 50 index was down 117.8 points or 0.48% at 24650.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 397.85 points or 0.48% at 81735.27.

On BSE,2304 shares were trading in green, 1763 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

