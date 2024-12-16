Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 191 points or 0.71% at 26890.39 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.53%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.14%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.9%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.75%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.41%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.35%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, Oil India Ltd (up 1.28%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.11%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 245.1 or 0.43% at 57202.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 81.77 points or 0.5% at 16509.

The Nifty 50 index was down 117.8 points or 0.48% at 24650.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 397.85 points or 0.48% at 81735.27.

On BSE,2304 shares were trading in green, 1763 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

