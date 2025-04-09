Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 626.42 points or 1.92% at 32051.21 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Black Box Ltd (down 5.45%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.37%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 4.31%),Wipro Ltd (down 4.23%),Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 4.14%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Affle India Ltd (down 4.11%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.48%), Orient Technologies Ltd (down 3.41%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 3.35%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 3.16%).

On the other hand, Mastek Ltd (up 11.36%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 4.54%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.03%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 548.47 or 1.22% at 44383.95.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 105.24 points or 0.76% at 13741.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 133.15 points or 0.59% at 22402.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 389.73 points or 0.53% at 73837.35.

On BSE,1306 shares were trading in green, 2463 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

