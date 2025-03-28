NBCC (India) secures Rs 82 crore order from Lokpal of India

NBCC (India) has announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 82.08 crore from Lokpal of India.

The project involves the renovation and interior work of Lokpal Premises at Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported a 25.41% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 113.57 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 16.65% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,826.95 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of NBCC (India) shed 0.69% to Rs 82.24 on the BSE.

