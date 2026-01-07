Infosys collaborates with AWS to drive enterprise adoption of Gen-AI

Infosys announced its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative focuses on combining Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI (gen AI) technologies, and Amazon Q Developer, AWS's generative AI-powered assistant, to enhance Infosys' internal operations and drive innovation for customers across sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.
Infosys is harnessing the power of Infosys Topaz to drive AI-powered transformations across key functions, such as software development, HR, recruitment, sales, and vendor management. For example, in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), the integration of Infosys Topaz with Amazon Q Developer enables automated documentation and provides tailored support for tasks like code generation, debugging, testing, and legacy code modernization, significantly enhancing workflow efficiency and accuracy. Through its collaboration with AWS, Infosys integrates advanced AI capabilities to streamline complex tasks, accelerate project timelines, and enhance employee experiences while driving productivity.
Infosys is also leveraging AWS generative AI services to deliver cutting-edge solutions across industries. These include advanced end-user engagement capabilities for sports and entertainment, powered by Infosys Topaz and Amazon Bedrock, enabling dynamic, real-time personalized experiences to enhance engagement for millions of fans worldwide.
