Infosys collaborates with AWS to drive enterprise adoption of Gen-AI

Infosys announced its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate enterprise adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative focuses on combining Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI (gen AI) technologies, and Amazon Q Developer, AWS's generative AI-powered assistant, to enhance Infosys' internal operations and drive innovation for customers across sectors such as manufacturing, telecom, financial services, and consumer goods.

Infosys is harnessing the power of Infosys Topaz to drive AI-powered transformations across key functions, such as software development, HR, recruitment, sales, and vendor management. For example, in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), the integration of Infosys Topaz with Amazon Q Developer enables automated documentation and provides tailored support for tasks like code generation, debugging, testing, and legacy code modernization, significantly enhancing workflow efficiency and accuracy. Through its collaboration with AWS, Infosys integrates advanced AI capabilities to streamline complex tasks, accelerate project timelines, and enhance employee experiences while driving productivity.