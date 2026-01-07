CMS Info Systems climbs on Rs 1,000 crore SBI ATM contract win

CMS Info Systems rose 5.88% to Rs 361.80 after the company announced it had secured a landmark Rs 1,000 crore integrated cash solutions contract from State Bank of India.

In a regulatory filing, CMS said the 10-year contract covers around 5,000 bank-owned ATMs across India and is the first direct large-scale cash outsourcing mandate awarded by a public sector bank. The project, which goes live in January 2026, will include managed services aimed at improving cash efficiency and enhancing ATM uptime.

The company said the contract is expected to contribute incremental revenue of around Rs 500 crore over its tenure. CMS added that the win reflects a growing preference among banks for integrated outsourcing solutions and further strengthens its long-standing relationship with SBI.