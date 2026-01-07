Royal Orchid Hotels inks Regenta Suites & Residences in Jaipur

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) announced the signing of Regenta Suites & Residences Jaipur, a 60-key property located in the heart of Jaipur City Center.

The hotel will be operated under a hotel management agreement, strengthening the companys asset-light expansion strategy and reinforcing its presence in key urban and leisure-driven destinations. Designed in a suites-and-residences format, the property will cater to long-stay guests, business travellers, and families seeking spacious accommodations with enhanced comfort and convenience.

Regenta Suites & Residences Jaipur is being developed by SSBC Group, owned by Madan Lal Yadav, and is strategically positioned to offer seamless access to Jaipurs commercial hubs, lifestyle districts, and cultural landmarks. The hotel is expected to open by April 2026, adding a contemporary hospitality offering to the Pink City under the trusted Regenta brand.

Chander K. Baljee, chairman & managing director, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, said Jaipur continues to be a strong market for us, driven by consistent demand across business, leisure, and extended-stay segments. The signing of Regenta Suites & Residences Jaipur aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and brand promise of delivering comfort-led hospitality in prime city locations. Madan Lal Yadav, Owner, SSBC Group, said, We are pleased to partner with Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels for this project. Their operational expertise and strong brand equity make them the right partner to bring a modern suites and residences hotel to Jaipur. We look forward to creating a preferred address for discerning travellers in the city.