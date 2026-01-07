Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CMS Info Systems secures 10-year contract of Rs 1,000 cr from State Bank of India

CMS Info Systems secures 10-year contract of Rs 1,000 cr from State Bank of India

Image
Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

CMS Info Systems has been awarded a Rs 1,000 crore, 10-year contract from State Bank of India (SBI). This is the first such direct large PSU bank cash outsourcing contract, covering ~5,000 bank-owned ATMs across India.

The project will include managed services, improving cash efficiency, and delivering higher ATM uptime to benefit millions of bank customers. The contract goes live in January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of step-down subsidiary - Adani Ecogen Seven

Kalyan Jewellers rallies after revenue jumps 42% YoY in Q3 FY26

Volumes jump at SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Titan Company jumps after strong Q3 FY26 business update

Jubilant FoodWorks reports 13% YoY revenue growth in Q3 FY26

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story