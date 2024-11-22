Infosys gets $3.28-mln penalty from Georgia Govt

Infosys informed that it has received intimation from the Georgia Department of Labor, USA regarding the levy of a penalty and pending tax payment worth $3,281,960.97.

The intimation has been received for levy of penalty and pending tax payment for the period from Q3 2019 to Q1 2024 (calendar year).

The IT major said that it is in the process of seeking clarifications on the pending tax amounts and levy of penalty.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The IT major reported a 2.2% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,506 crore on a 4.25% increase in revenues to Rs 40,986 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q1 FY25.

