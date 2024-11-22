Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Praj Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Raymond Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 November 2024.

Praj Industries Ltd soared 8.15% to Rs 731 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32384 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd surged 7.29% to Rs 1530.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16452 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd spiked 6.79% to Rs 154.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.38 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd spurt 6.13% to Rs 655.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11976 shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd added 6.13% to Rs 219.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

