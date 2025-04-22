Infosys Ltd Slides 1.83%

Infosys Ltd has lost 10.59% over last one month compared to 7.27% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.25% rise in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd fell 1.83% today to trade at Rs 1423.95. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.58% to quote at 33511.03. The index is down 7.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Orient Technologies Ltd decreased 1.72% and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd lost 1.37% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 2.42 % over last one year compared to the 7.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has lost 10.59% over last one month compared to 7.27% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 3.25% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17742 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.6 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2006.8 on 13 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1307.1 on 07 Apr 2025.

