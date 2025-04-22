Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Spikes 1.88%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.21%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 0.9% over last one month compared to 5.07% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.25% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose 1.88% today to trade at Rs 923. The BSE Metal index is up 1.21% to quote at 29601.76. The index is down 5.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jindal Stainless Ltd increased 1.85% and Tata Steel Ltd added 1.76% on the day. The BSE Metal index went down 2.37 % over last one year compared to the 7.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 0.9% over last one month compared to 5.07% fall in BSE Metal index and 3.25% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9491 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 46357 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1097.1 on 21 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 723.95 on 31 Jan 2025.

