Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp forays into consumer durables loans market to accelerate customer acquisition

Poonawalla Fincorp forays into consumer durables loans market to accelerate customer acquisition

Image
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) has announced the launch of of its consumer durables loans business, marking its entry into the fast-growing and high-velocity segment of retail lending.

The company has also introduced a digital EMI card with pre-approved limits, enabling customers to purchase consumer durable products more conveniently.

Consumer durable loans present PFL with a strategic opportunity to drive faster customer franchise growth through instant, point-of-sale loans and digital onboarding, enabling real-time customer acquisition and building scale efficiently with a tech-first approach.

Additionally, this offering creates a strong cross-sell flywheel, as consumer durable loan customers become potential leads for personal loans, insurance, and other financial productscreating a natural cross-sell funnel, high engagement and strong visibility across cities and catchments.

PFLs initial priority is to institutionalize its acquisition processes end-to-end within the first 90 days and gradually scale the business across geographies, in line with its risk-first approach.

In phase one, PFL plans to expand into 70 locations across key metros, as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, collaborating with 5,000 dealers, including regional retailers and small businesses with strong local reach. Additionally, the company is partnering with leading OEMs that hold significant market share across various regions.

Also Read

Brokerages pick bank stocks that will benefit from RBI LCR guidelines

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts to 79,600; Nifty at 23,180; SMIDs, metal, FMCG gain

UBS expects consumer sector to rebound in FY26; HUL, Trent among top picks

Rupee opens flat at 85.13/$ after five-day rally; Dollar weakness persists

Is This the Start of a Market Shift?

Arvind Kapil, managing director & CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, said, This is not just a product launch - its a strategic lever to scale our retail business faster, deeper, and more profitably. It unlocks access to millions of new customers and enables us to serve them across their financial lifecycle.

Poonawalla Fincorp is a non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It offers pre-owned car finance, personal loans, loans for professionals, business loans, loans against property, machinery loans, education loans, commercial vehicle loans, and shopkeeper loans.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 92.9% to Rs 18.73 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 265.14 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 36.6% YoY to Rs 1,057.17 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip fell 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 395.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Mahindra Logistics, Anant Raj, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Tata Investment Corp

360 ONE WAM announces strategic collaboration with UBS

Poonawalla Fincorp launches consumer durables loans business

Indag Rubber consolidated net profit declines 66.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Rajratan Global Wire consolidated net profit declines 24.94% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story