Poonawalla Fincorp forays into consumer durables loans market to accelerate customer acquisition

Poonawalla Fincorp (PFL) has announced the launch of of its consumer durables loans business, marking its entry into the fast-growing and high-velocity segment of retail lending.

The company has also introduced a digital EMI card with pre-approved limits, enabling customers to purchase consumer durable products more conveniently.

Consumer durable loans present PFL with a strategic opportunity to drive faster customer franchise growth through instant, point-of-sale loans and digital onboarding, enabling real-time customer acquisition and building scale efficiently with a tech-first approach.

Additionally, this offering creates a strong cross-sell flywheel, as consumer durable loan customers become potential leads for personal loans, insurance, and other financial productscreating a natural cross-sell funnel, high engagement and strong visibility across cities and catchments.

PFLs initial priority is to institutionalize its acquisition processes end-to-end within the first 90 days and gradually scale the business across geographies, in line with its risk-first approach.

In phase one, PFL plans to expand into 70 locations across key metros, as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, collaborating with 5,000 dealers, including regional retailers and small businesses with strong local reach. Additionally, the company is partnering with leading OEMs that hold significant market share across various regions.

Arvind Kapil, managing director & CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, said, This is not just a product launch - its a strategic lever to scale our retail business faster, deeper, and more profitably. It unlocks access to millions of new customers and enables us to serve them across their financial lifecycle.

Poonawalla Fincorp is a non-deposit taking systemically important non-banking finance company (ND-SI-NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It offers pre-owned car finance, personal loans, loans for professionals, business loans, loans against property, machinery loans, education loans, commercial vehicle loans, and shopkeeper loans.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 92.9% to Rs 18.73 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 265.14 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 36.6% YoY to Rs 1,057.17 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip fell 0.23% to currently trade at Rs 395.65 on the BSE.

