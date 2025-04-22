Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Mahindra Logistics, Anant Raj, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Tata Investment Corp

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Mahindra Logistics, Anant Raj, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Tata Investment Corp

Image
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Angel One, Hindustan Copper, IREDA, Manappuram Finance, Tata Elxsi shares are banned from F&O trading on 22 April 2025.

Upcoming Results:

HCL Technologies, Tata Communications, Waaree Energies, M&M Financial Services, AU Small Finance Bank, Havells India, Cyient DLM, Delta Corp, Huhtamaki India will declare their result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Mahindra Logistics reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 12.85 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 8.19% YoY to Rs 1,569.51 crore in Q4 FY25.

Pitti Engineering reported a 21.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 36.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 46 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 39.6% YoY to Rs 468.78 crore in Q4 FY25.

Tata Investment Corporations consolidated net profit declined 37.6% to Rs 37.72 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 60.47 crore in Q4 FY24. Total income fell 71.2% YoY to Rs 16.43 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Anant Rajs consolidated net profit increased 51.5% to Rs 119 crore on 22.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 541 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Himadri Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit climbed 35% to Rs 155.58 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 115.16 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales fell 3.6% YoY to Rs 1,134.64 crore in Q4 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

