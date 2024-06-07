Infosys Ltd spurts 4.13%

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1533, up 4.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.5% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.83% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1533, up 4.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Infosys Ltd has risen around 7.41% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34023.8, up 3.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 149.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 86.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1534, up 3.82% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 19.5% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 22.83% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 22.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News