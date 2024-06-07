HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 561.75, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.41% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 14.23% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 561.75, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 2.05% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21894.9, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 559.95, up 0.88% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down 5.41% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 14.23% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 76.21 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News