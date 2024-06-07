Wipro Ltd soars 4.7%, rises for third straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 482.65, up 4.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.8% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 22.83% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 482.65, up 4.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Wipro Ltd has added around 4.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34023.8, up 3.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 283.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 59.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 483.05, up 4.29% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 20.8% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 22.83% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 26.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

