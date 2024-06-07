HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spurts 1.44%, gains for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3814.6, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.34% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.23% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3814.6, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has risen around 2.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21894.9, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

