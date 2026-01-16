Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 1.32% to Rs 7360.47 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 15.88% to Rs 1094.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 944.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 1.32% to Rs 7360.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7264.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7360.477264.87 1 OPM %64.7567.66 -PBDT1507.481276.85 18 PBT1507.481276.85 18 NP1094.07944.15 16

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

