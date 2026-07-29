Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1150.2, up 4.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.28% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% slide in NIFTY and a 12.32% slide in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1150.2, up 4.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77537, up 1%. Infosys Ltd has gained around 14.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 18.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30418.35, up 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 227.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 142.61 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1152.9, up 3.88% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 24.28% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% slide in NIFTY and a 12.32% slide in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 14.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.