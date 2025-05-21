Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 1450.00% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net Loss of Infra Industries reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1450.00% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2975.00% to Rs 1.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.620.04 1450 1.230.04 2975 OPM %-54.84-7825.00 --113.82-9200.00 - PBDT-0.53-3.19 83 -1.91-3.74 49 PBT-0.59-3.25 82 -2.17-3.99 46 NP-0.59-3.25 82 -2.17-3.99 46

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

