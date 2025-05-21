Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 4.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.08% to Rs 559.64 crore

Net profit of Automotive Axles rose 4.15% to Rs 45.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.08% to Rs 559.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 571.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.39% to Rs 155.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.80% to Rs 2077.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2229.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

559.64571.522077.542229.1711.1911.1510.5911.0570.7168.19244.27259.3561.8559.14210.62222.9745.9344.10155.54166.16

