Infronics Systems standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 44.76% to Rs 0.79 croreNet profit of Infronics Systems declined 47.62% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.76% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.791.43 -45 OPM %82.2890.21 -PBDT0.621.19 -48 PBT0.611.18 -48 NP0.440.84 -48
