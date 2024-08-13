Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infronics Systems standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Infronics Systems standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 44.76% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Infronics Systems declined 47.62% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.76% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.791.43 -45 OPM %82.2890.21 -PBDT0.621.19 -48 PBT0.611.18 -48 NP0.440.84 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

US visa bulletin for Sept:1 year setback for many, expect India and China

MSCI Aug rejig: India weight on equity index at record; $3 bn inflows eyed

Buy & Sell, Aug 13; top stocks picked by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

If we save elephants, forests will prosper: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story