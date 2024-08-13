Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit declines 55.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales rise 2.55% to Rs 12.89 crore

Net profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute declined 55.07% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.55% to Rs 12.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.8912.57 3 OPM %12.9618.93 -PBDT1.922.64 -27 PBT0.861.91 -55 NP0.621.38 -55

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

