Infronics Systems standalone net profit rises 192.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 1.30 crore

Net profit of Infronics Systems rose 192.86% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 384.62% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.77% to Rs 4.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.301.054.346.1890.0050.4888.2514.891.150.503.820.951.140.493.530.730.820.282.520.52

