Infronics Systems standalone net profit rises 192.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 23.81% to Rs 1.30 crore

Net profit of Infronics Systems rose 192.86% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.81% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 384.62% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.77% to Rs 4.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.301.05 24 4.346.18 -30 OPM %90.0050.48 -88.2514.89 - PBDT1.150.50 130 3.820.95 302 PBT1.140.49 133 3.530.73 384 NP0.820.28 193 2.520.52 385

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

