Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 5.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.46% to Rs 351.54 crore

Net profit of Innova Captab rose 5.22% to Rs 31.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.46% to Rs 351.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 294.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.351.54294.2714.8214.3353.7244.1642.6839.3131.0229.48

