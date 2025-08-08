Hindustan Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 548.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.75% to Rs 110267.69 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 548.47% to Rs 4110.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 633.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.75% to Rs 110267.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113387.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.110267.69113387.136.771.847150.912288.675546.62805.074110.93633.94

