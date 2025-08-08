Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit rises 78.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.10% to Rs 5.34 crore

Net profit of Shree Pacetronix rose 78.38% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.10% to Rs 5.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.344.8521.7216.291.060.710.890.500.660.37

