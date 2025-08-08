Ram Ratna Wires consolidated net profit declines 6.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.20% to Rs 982.47 crore

Net profit of Ram Ratna Wires declined 6.81% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.20% to Rs 982.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 891.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.982.47891.544.364.0330.6527.9622.4022.5615.4616.59

