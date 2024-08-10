Innova Captab consolidated net profit rises 67.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.17% to Rs 294.27 crore

Net profit of Innova Captab rose 67.60% to Rs 29.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.17% to Rs 294.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 233.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.294.27233.2414.3313.4244.1627.3939.3124.6029.4817.59

