Inox India consolidated net profit declines 7.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.92% to Rs 296.41 croreNet profit of Inox India declined 7.79% to Rs 52.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 296.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 308.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales296.41308.49 -4 OPM %23.6823.19 -PBDT73.5379.37 -7 PBT67.9375.73 -10 NP52.6457.09 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News