Inox India consolidated net profit declines 7.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Inox India declined 7.79% to Rs 52.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.92% to Rs 296.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 308.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.296.41308.4923.6823.1973.5379.3767.9375.7352.6457.09

