Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox India wins work order to set up Mini LNG Terminal in The Bahamas

Inox India wins work order to set up Mini LNG Terminal in The Bahamas

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Inox India has been awarded a major contract by Island Power Producers (IPP). This contract includes the turnkey design, engineering, and supply of a Mini LNG receiving and regasification terminal at The Bahamas. The terminal will feed natural gas to IPP's 60 MW combined cycle power plant being set to provide shore power to Cruise Ships at the Nassau Cruise Port. The terminal is expected to serve as a model distribution hub for smaller LNG users, supporting power generation and other energy needs across The Bahamas. With a collective storage capacity of 15000 m3 LNG, this would be the largest installation of shopbuilt double-walled vacuum insulated LNG storage tanks in the world.

The contract would include the supply of 10 vacuum insulated storage tanks of 1500m3 capacity and a regasification system. These tanks will be the largest double-walled vacuum insulated tanks ever made by INOXCVA, making it the biggest order ever received by its LNG business division. This would also be the largest Mini LNG Terminal made by INOXCVA, and the first of its kind in the region, dedicated to providing shore power to Cruise Ships. Once commissioned, the Mini LNG Terminal will be capable of receiving LNG through smaller ships as well as reloading of LNG in ISO Containers to service LNG users in the vicinity. The contract for INOXCVA's 3 rd and the largest Mini LNG terminal coincides with the completion of INOXCVA's 2nd mini-LNG terminal set up by INOXCVA at Antigua, underlining the growing adoption and increased application of LNG as a fuel, especially in remote locations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI ready to weaken rupee in line with yuan after Donald Trump win

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slower start for India markets; Asian markets muted

ACME Solar Holdings IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

China's energy dominance gets boost from Trump's return to White House

Trump, Putin speak over phone, discuss ending war in Ukraine: Report

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 8:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story