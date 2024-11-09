Antony Waste Handling Cell consolidated net profit declines 56.24% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 221.24 crore

Net profit of Antony Waste Handling Cell declined 56.24% to Rs 12.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 221.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 224.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.221.24224.2619.2522.7936.2549.6119.1138.4612.0927.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News