Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suzlon Energy CEO - New Business, Ishwar Mangal resigns

Suzlon Energy CEO - New Business, Ishwar Mangal resigns

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Suzlon Energy informed that Ishwar Chand Mangal, the CEO - New Business has resigned from the services of the company with effect from close of business hours on 8 November 2024, to explore new challenges & opportunities outside.

Mangal will also cease to be the senior management personal (SMP) of the firm from the date same date as well.

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). Suzlon Energy (SEL) is India's largest renewable energy solutions provider with presence in 17 countries across six continents.

The company reported 95.72% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 200.20 core on 47.68% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,092.99 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Suzlon Energy tumbled 6.49% to Rs 62.50 on Friday, 8 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals slower start for India markets; Asian markets muted

China's energy dominance gets boost from Trump's return to White House

Trump, Putin speak over phone, discuss ending war in Ukraine: Report

Swiggy IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, & expected listing price

Democrats need to focus on economic hardships: Indian American Congressman

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story