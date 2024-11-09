Affle India consolidated net profit rises 37.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.87% to Rs 542.88 croreNet profit of Affle India rose 37.75% to Rs 91.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 66.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.87% to Rs 542.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 431.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales542.88431.30 26 OPM %20.8820.22 -PBDT138.5891.64 51 PBT113.5073.20 55 NP91.9966.78 38
