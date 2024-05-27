Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR around two month high against US dollar

INR around two month high against US dollar

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 12:05 PM IST
Indian Rupee stayed flat today, holding onto the recent wave of gains. INR edged up impressively in last few days amid soaring local equities and mixed movement in the US dollar index. Indian equity indices registered strong gains, hitting fresh record highs during the last week. The Nifty settled above the 22,950 mark. In the week ended on Friday, 24 May 2024, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1,404.45 points or 1.90% to settle at 75,410.39. The Nifty 50 index added 455.1 points or 2.02% to close at 22,957.10. These gains boosted the INR near 83 per US dollar mark, pushing it around two month high. The sentiments stayed steady today and the INR currently quotes at 83.08 per US dollar, almost unchanged on the day.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

