Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
Shyam Metalics & Energy announced the expansion of its rail infrastructure at its integrated steel plant located in village Pandloi near Rengali, Sambalpur district, Odisha. This initiative supports the company's long-term goal of continuous expansion and achieving sustainable growth.

SMEL's integrated steel plant, which also includes a coal washery and power plant, has witnessed significant growth in recent years. To meet the demands of this expanded capacity, the company has identified the need to improve its rail infrastructure for efficient handling of incoming raw materials and outgoing finished goods. Previously, the plant operated with two dedicated railway lines for managing raw material intake and finished goods dispatch.

As part of the expansion plan, completed in 2023, SMEL has increased the number of lines to four. This includes a lead line branching off from Rengali station, along with three branch lines and an engine escape line. This upgraded infrastructure, approved by the Indian Railway through a DPR (Detailed Project Report) in 2015, is now fully operational with overhead electrification completed and commissioned. This expansion will facilitate the plant to handle more than 110 rakes in a month.

First Published: May 27 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

