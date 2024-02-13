Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR Ends Flat As Gains From Local Equities Were Offset By Dollar Strength Overseas

INR Ends Flat As Gains From Local Equities Were Offset By Dollar Strength Overseas

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Indian rupee settled flat at 83 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as the support from a rally in domestic equities was negated by a strong greenback overseas and rising crude oil prices. Local equities were driven by positive macroeconomic data that showed India's retail inflation softened to a three-month low of 5.1 percent in January on moderating food price growth and industrial output rose at a faster-than-expected pace of 3.8 percent year-on-year in December after easing sharply in the previous month. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 482.70 points, or 0.68 percent, at 71,555.19 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 127.20 points, or 0.59 percent, higher at 21,743.25. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83 against the dollar, and touched an intraday high of 82.98 and a low of 83.02.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

INR Near The Flat Line As Optimism From Equities Offset By Firm Dollar Overseas

INR Slips Beyond 83/$ Mark Amid Massive Strength In Greenback Overseas

INR Extends Gains Amid Budget Optimism; Firm Trend In Equities

INR Settles Higher Although Sell-Off In Domestic Equities Cap Upside

INR Sees Good Gains, Breaks Under 83 Per US Dollar Mark

Bosch hits 52-week high after Q3 PAT climbs 62% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 205 per share

EURUSD Attempts Recovery Amid Improving Economic Sentiment In Eurozone; US Inflation Stays In Focus

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Intec Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 68.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story