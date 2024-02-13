Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX skid 1.58% as shares advanced.

P> The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,816.75, a premium of 73.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,743.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 127.20 points or 0.59% to 21,743.25.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.58% to 15.81.

Hindalco Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

EURUSD Attempts Recovery Amid Improving Economic Sentiment In Eurozone; US Inflation Stays In Focus

Vipul reports consolidated net profit of Rs 63.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Veeram Securities standalone net profit declines 68.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 30.84% in the December 2023 quarter

Dolfin Rubbers standalone net profit rises 104.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story