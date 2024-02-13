Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX skid 1.58% as shares advanced.

P> The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 21,816.75, a premium of 73.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,743.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 127.20 points or 0.59% to 21,743.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.58% to 15.81.

Hindalco Industries, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

