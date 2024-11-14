INR falls to fresh lifetime lows

The Indian rupee traded in a tight range and fell 4 paise to close at an all-time low of 84.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by unabated foreign fund outflows and strong dollar demand from investors. Indian shares moved in a narrow range before finishing marginally lower on Thursday ahead of a public holiday for markets on Friday for Guru Nanak Jayanti. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session down 110.64 points, or 0.14 percent, at 77,580.31, extending declines for a sixth day running and marking a weekly decline of 2.4 percent. The broader NSE Nifty index settled down 26.35 points, or 0.11 percent, at 23,532.70, ending the week down by 2.6 percent as longer-dated U.S. bond yields rose alongside the dollar amid expectations for deeper deficit spending during Trump's second presidential term. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.40 against the US dollar. During the session, the local currency touched a high of 84.39 and a low of 84.43. It finally settled at its fresh all-time low of 84.43 (provisional) against the greenback, 4 paise lower than its previous close.

