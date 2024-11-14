AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 212.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.91% to Rs 138.46 crore

Net profit of AVG Logistics rose 212.79% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 17.91% to Rs 138.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 117.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.138.46117.4316.8417.7517.6614.387.064.675.381.72

