With effect from 31 December 2024

Netweb Technologies India announced that Prawal Jain, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) & Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company has tendered his resignation vide letter dated 14 November 2024, in order to explore external opportunities. His last working day will be 31 December 2024

